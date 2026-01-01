Amanda Seyfried to host Saturday Night Live

Amanda Seyfried will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut for the 5 December episode, joined by musical guest Don Toliver.

The US sketch comedy show made the announcement during its last episode before the programme goes on a Thanksgiving break. It also posted the news to X, garnering a mixed reception.

Hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL) is widely considered a major cultural milestone and a badge of honour in the entertainment industry.

Seyfried is currently promoting her new Netflix animated movie Steps, which debuts on 20 November.

Her double turn as herself and Elizabeth Holmes in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's hit documentary You Can See Everything has been generating significant Oscar buzz.

Seyfried won an Emmy for portraying Holmes in the Hulu limited series The Dropout.

She was previously nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Marion Davies in 2020's Mank.

Rapper, singer and songwriter Toliver gained mainstream recognition in 2018 when he was featured on fellow Houston rapper Travis Scott's song Can't Say from the album Astroworld.

He is in a relationship with singer Kali Uchis, and the couple shares a son born in 2024.

The last time SNL aired a Thanksgiving weekend episode was in 1976, when Paul Simon hosted wearing a turkey suit.