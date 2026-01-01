Chad Lowe's daughter Mabel celebrates late sister Fiona's birthday

Mabel Lowe has remembered her late sister, Fiona, on an emotional day.

Nearly two months after Chad Lowe and Kim Painter's middle child died by suicide at the age of 13, her older sister has shared a touching tribute on what would have been Fiona's 14th birthday.

"Happy birthday Fiona," Mabel wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her smiling younger sibling. "I miss you."

The 17-year-old honoured her late sister with a selection of sweet photos of the two together, including a throwback shot of the pair holding hands while wearing matching shirts.

Over the photo, Mabel added the girls' respective zodiac sign emojis, Scorpio and Taurus, adding the word, "Forever."

On 29 September, Chad and Kim Lowe announced Fiona's tragic death in a statement sharing that they were "deeply heartbroken by the loss", and remembering the teen as a "loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance".

The couple, who also share 10-year-old daughter Nixie, added that Fiona was "the light of our lives".

"Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," the pair wrote.

Fiona's manner of death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.