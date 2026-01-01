Russell Brand's wife reads out statement from jail

Russell Brand's wife has read out a statement from the jailed comedian.

Earlier this year, the couple began releasing a weekly YouTube podcast called Sunday Service, which they continued to record throughout Brand's trial.

Laura Brand, née Gallacher, shared a message from the convicted sex offender via this platform.

"Russell has asked me to read something to you," she began, before reading out her disgraced husband's words.

"Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support," the statement read.

"As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for. So something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him. And I do."

Brand, who was found guilty of multiple offences including sexual assault and rape for which he was jailed for 10 and a half years, is a born-again Christian.

"I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in 'small' and hey as in, 'Hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe.'

"The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong. They are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don't know which other men here are not guilty. And the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me."

Laura then read a selection of positive comments from her viewers, before telling them she was "grateful and thankful".

Brand was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 9 November after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009.

He was held at HMP Wandsworth in London before being transferred to Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, described as Europe's largest sex offenders' jail, on Friday last week, reportedly over fears for his safety.