Lily Collins applauds dad Phil Collins on Hall of Fame induction

Lily Collins has paid tribute to her father Phil Collins, a day after the singer and drummer's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Emily in Paris star shared a series of images from the ceremony at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre, where her father was one of the night's high-profile inductees.

"To see my dad's extraordinary legacy celebrated with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is something I don't think I'll ever quite have the words for," the British-born actor wrote.

Lily, who was joined by her husband, Charlie McDowell, at the event, shared that it felt "monumentally special" to stand beside her family as her father accepted his award.

The Love, Rosie star congratulated her dad on his "incredible achievement", making reference to his health woes in recent years.

"Seeing you up there on stage embracing all the love, support, and recognition in the room after everything you've been through is indescribable," she gushed. "There is no one more deserving. We couldn't be more proud. I couldn't be more proud."

The Emily in Paris star is one of five children from the three marriages of the legendary Genesis frontman.

Collins is dad to actor Joely, 54, and musician Simon, 50, from his first marriage to Andrea Bertorelli; Love, Rosie star Lily, 37, from his second marriage to Jill Tavelman; and drummer Nic, 25, and pro footballer Mathew, 21, from his third marriage to Orianne Cevey.

Collins married Cevey in 1999, divorced her in 2008, then reconciled in 2016. They split permanently in October 2020 after Collins discovered his ex-wife had secretly married another man.