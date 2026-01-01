Dame Judi Dench reveals 'wild child' past

Dame Judi Dench has revealed she was something of a "wild child" in her youth.

The Oscar winner and acting veteran admitted she had been quite the prankster growing up.

Dame Judi, 91, told British Vogue she was constantly getting into trouble as a schoolgirl for her naughty behaviour, but argued she had simply been "a dreamer".

"I was quite a wild child: setting off fire extinguishers, tying my classmates to their chairs during Quaker meetings," Judi told the outlet. "A later report said, 'She'd make a good pupil if she lived in this world.' I was obviously a bit of a dreamer."

The A Room with a View actress added she had also played tricks on her family.

"When I was young I could make a high-pitched squeaking sound without moving my lips," she recalled. "My father would stop the car thinking there was something wrong with it."

Elsewhere, Judi shared the story of how she initially said no when her late husband, the actor Michael Williams, first proposed.

"My late husband, Mikey, proposed to me on a beach in Adelaide. Not quite a restaurant, it was a picnic," she said. "I turned him down because I thought it was too romantic a setting. If I said yes, it was doomed to fail. I told him to ask me again on a rainy day in London."

Michael died from lung cancer in 2001, at the age of 65.

Judi, who played M, the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service in eight James Bond movies, also had a suggestion as to who should next take on the lead role in the spy thriller franchise: "A young actor we've not yet heard of".