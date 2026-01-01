Glenn Close reflects on 'awesome responsibility' of actors while accepting honorary Oscar

Glenn Close has described being presented with an Academy Honorary Award to be the "greatest honour of all".

At the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night, John Malkovich presented the Fatal Attraction actress with the prestigious prize.

After accepting the Oscar statuette, Close explained how she was found it "very difficult" to process the "incredible honour" because she has always felt like an "outsider" in the film industry.

"As an outsider, I was never worried about whether I was going to win or not, though some years I thought I might have a chance," she began. "I've always felt that the great honour is to be in the room. Over the past 43 years, I've been in the room eight times, not looking in the window, in the room. So, to be in this room tonight, embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me, and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honour of all."

Over the course of her career, Close has been nominated for eight competitive Academy Awards for her performances in films such as Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy.

Elsewhere in the speech, the star took aim at the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Hollywood.

"The craft of acting and of great storytelling has never been more vital to the existence of our fragile, violent but capable of transcendence species," the 79-year-old continued. "We are not machines; we are flawed. Our imperfections are our salvation. The stories that we in this room decide to tell go directly into our collective worldwide nervous system. It's an awesome responsibility."

And to conclude, Close dedicated the Oscar to her daughter, Annie Starke.

"My daughter Annie, who when she was three looked up at me and said, 'I want you. I want all of you.' Being a working single mother, I knew exactly what she meant. But I also knew it was something I couldn't always promise her. You are my heart and soul. I share this with you, my darling girl," she added.

Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman were also presented with Academy Honorary Awards at the ceremony, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler were bestowed with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.