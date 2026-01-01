Johnny Depp's return in Ebenezer wins weekend box office

Johnny Depp's studio comeback vehicle, Ebenezer, has opened in first place at the global box office with a $42 million (£32 million) payday.

Paramount Pictures released the horror-tinged adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in cinemas this weekend, earning 4.5 out of five stars on American audience polling service PostTrak, with 50 per cent of movie-goers citing Depp as their reason for seeing the movie.

Ebenezer, directed by Ti West, follows Depp as a wealthy, bitter and misanthropic businessman in Victorian London who is visited by three spirits.

Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley and Ian McKellen round out the cast.

The film marks Depp's first studio project since 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, after which he took a break from high-profile work following abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The Cat in the Hat, with Bill Hader voicing the titular role, looks set to score second place at the box office when the counting is finalised, with Godzilla Minus Zero dropping from first to third place.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is next down the list, with the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything rounding out the top five in its fifth weekend.

Next weekend sees the arrival of Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is expected to be one of autumn's top-grossing films.