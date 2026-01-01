Kevin Feige teases X-Men's major Avengers: Doomsday role

Kevin Feige has explained it "felt right" to bring the X-Men into the Avengers franchise to celebrate 25 years of storytelling.

The Marvel Studios president - who was also an associate producer on 2000's X-Men - thinks it was a "fun" idea to bring the mutant superheroes into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by making them a part of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which brings together heroes from three distinct universes to face Doctor Doom.

Kevin told Empire magazine: “You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together.’ It just felt right.

"It just felt like the fun way to culminate a quarter-century of storytelling.”

James Marsden, who reprises his role as Cyclops aka Scott Summers, teased what's in store for his character.

He said: “I like to think of Scott as a noble and good man, who, at the end of the day, will do the right thing.

“It probably reveals quite a lot about your character, what you’re willing to do. And it’s not black and white. It has a lot of very serious, potentially catastrophic implications.”

Avengers: Doomsday will also see Channing Tatum return as his Deadpool and Wolverine character Gambit, a role he spent years waiting to play, only for a standalone movie to fail to come to fruition.

And Kevin promised the Magic Mike star is a "standout" in the upcoming film.

He said: “He’s a standout. It’s fun to see Gambit be as charismatic as he was in Deadpool Wolverine, and yet in Doomsday it’s not all for laughs. He’s a fully-rounded character.”

Original X-Men stars Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer will all feature in Avengers: Doomsday, while a new generation of stars will appear in 2028's X-Men, including Christopher Abbott, Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd, Kit Connor, Sadie Sink, Samara Weaving and Asa Germann.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. had a "glorious time" playing Doctor Doom, having previously spent years in the MCU as Tony Stark/Iron Man until his alter ego was killed off in Avengers: Endgame.

He said: “Remember Michael Douglas at the end of Falling Down? He goes, ‘I’m the bad guy?’ I had that realisation a couple of days into shooting.

“Because all the heroes are over there, and I’m the problem. And then I leaned in, and it was just this glorious time.”

And Downey teased his character's antics will be far more outlandish than audiences are expecting.

He said: “I like a bit of scorched earth. Whatever you think he may be entertaining, I would ten times it, and you’ll probably be closer to the ballpark.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased Avengers: Doomsday is a "very scary movie" because of Downey's "very dark" villain.

Joe said: “Doom is a Gothic character. He says, ‘Hell answers to me,’ and he’s not kidding. He’s a very powerful character with some very dark magic, and he’s not above selling his soul to get what he wants. He’s worth being scared of.

“He’s a father who’s a victim of trauma. He has lost a child. When people see the film they say it’s a very scary movie. It’s scary because he’s so profoundly damaged.”

Anthony added: “Doom is much more ego-driven than Thanos. Thanos believed he was serving a greater good.”