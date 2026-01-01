Judi Dench wants unknown actor to play James Bond

Dame Judi Dench has weighed in on her pick for James Bond.

The veteran actress, who famously played M in eight Bond movies, has suggested who should next take on the lead role in the spy thriller franchise.

"A young actor we've not yet heard of," she told British Vogue when asked for her pick.

Bond director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are edging ever closer to finding their new 007.

Five recognisable actors have been dominating the Bond casting conversation so far. According to reports, Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, Superman star Nicholas Hoult, Slow Horses lead Jack Lowden, Wake Up Dead Man's Josh O'Connor and One Night Only star Callum Turner have all screen-tested for the coveted role.

The chosen actor will follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, who played Bond for five movies until 2021's No Time to Die.

In her recent memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?, Dench claimed it was Craig's idea to have M, his MI5 boss, killed off in 2012's Skyfall.

"It was reported in the press that I'd cried when they told me I was being replaced. Of course I didn't cry. Why on earth would I cry after twenty glorious years and eight Bond films - which, by the way, is one more than Roger Moore, the longest-running 007 to date," she insisted.

"I also did a tiny cameo on the follow-up film, Spectre, where I had to appear on a television screen, which took me no more than an hour to shoot," she noted, before joking, "But because they killed me off, I'm still sulking and so I've never seen the film."

The 91-year-old began her run as M in 1995's GoldenEye, opposite Pierce Brosnan as 007.

The next Bond is expected to be announced before the end of the year.