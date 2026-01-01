Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence details 'special' reunion with Jennifer Lawrence

Director Francis Lawrence has detailed his "really special" reunion with Jennifer Lawrence on the set of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Oscar-winning actress, who starred in the original franchise, confirmed last month that she filmed a cameo for the prequel alongside her co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson and described their reunion as "so emotional" and "beautiful".

Francis, who has directed every Hunger Games film since 2013's Catching Fire, told Cover Media that he would describe the reunion in the same terms.

He also recalled that he, Jennifer, Josh, producer Nina Jacobson and several crew members met in a bar when the stars arrived in Germany.

"I think the best part for me was just when they arrived in Germany and Jen had sort of texted me that she and Josh were getting a beer in the bar and I was like, 'Okay, I'm coming back (from set).' And I was in my rain gear and I didn't even go change or shower or anything. I just went and then Nina came in," he remembered.

"The whole crew has been together, at least with me, since 2012 doing Catching Fire. So it was like a really nice reunion for everybody. And to be here to do this, I think, was really special. I mean, because everybody keeps in touch, but I think to be back together for this purpose was really nice."

Francis, no relation to Jennifer, was thrilled by the prospect of getting some of the original team back together when he read the epilogue in Suzanne Collins' book. However, he didn't want to get his hopes up too high.

"I wasn't positive that we would be able to make it happen. You know, I think you can't sort of expect it because you never know about people's schedules or how they feel or, you know, whatever," he explained.

"Also, when I first read the book, the book wasn't even announced, so I couldn't even talk to anybody about it," he pointed out. "So it took a while before I was able to call them and see if they'd be even interested. And luckily, they were extremely excited to come back and to try and make it work."

The new prequel is set 24 years before the first film and stars Joseph Zada as a younger version of Woody's Haymitch.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is out in U.K. cinemas on 20 November.