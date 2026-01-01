The Batman Part II filming 'extended'

Andy Serkis has revealed filming on The Batman Part II has been "extended".

The Lord Of The Rings star has explained he's yet to shoot a single scene in his role as Alfred the butler following a number of delays to the production - including the exit of director Matt Reeves who stepped away to deal with a "family matter" - but Andy has revealed he's going to be starting work on the project in the new year.

During an appearance on Virgin Radio UK's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Andy said: "I have yet to portray Alfred in this one, because filming has been extended. So, immediately after Christmas we’ll be going."

Production on the sequel - which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader - had previously been paused to allow director Matt Reeves to focus on his personal issues with Black Bag filmmaker Steven Soderbergh coming onboard to help complete principal photography.

A spokesperson for DC Studios said in a statement: "As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2.

"Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfil Matt’s vision of the film."

Both Steven and Matt stressed they will be working collaboratively, and the latter will ultimately complete the work on the project. Steven said in his own statement: "I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent.

"The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film."

Matt clarified on X: "Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."

In July, it was revealed that Warner Bros. had pushed the sequel’s release to 18 February 2028, having previously scheduled it for October 2026 before moving it to October 2027.