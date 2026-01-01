Gérard Depardieu drops appeal of sexual assault conviction and apologises to victims

French actor Gérard Depardieu has withdrawn his appeal of his 2025 sexual assault conviction and apologised to his victims.

In May 2025, the Green Card actor was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021 and handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence. At the time, his lawyers stated that the 77-year-old would appeal the verdict.

However, at the start of the appeal trial on Monday, the French screen icon formally dropped his appeal, rendering the original verdict and sentence final.

"The justice system has spoken. I have been found guilty. I accept this, and I take full responsibility for the conviction," he said in a statement to local press.

"On film sets, I long hid behind provocation and crude, suggestive humour," he continued, reports Deadline. "I believed my comments and actions to be without consequence. They were not, given they were coming from a powerful person such as myself at the time... I now understand that there is a boundary between impertinence and offence. I never intended hurting the women whose paths I crossed, but I understand that intention does not change the hurt. "

Depardieu offered his "deep and sincere apologies" to those who "may have suffered as a result" of his actions.

"I can't go back in time but I've understood that I belonged to a world that has disappeared so I have therefore decided to abandon the appeal," he concluded.

The Cyrano de Bergerac actor was accused of groping two women - a set dresser and an assistant director - in September 2021 while working on Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters).

In a separate case, Depardieu faces the prospect of a trial over claims he allegedly raped actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. The star, who has denied the allegations, appealed the decision to send the case to trial, and a hearing will take place about this matter on 26 November.