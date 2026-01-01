Chad Lowe remembers late daughter Fiona on her posthumous birthday

Chad Lowe honoured his late daughter Fiona on what would have been her 14th birthday on Sunday.

The Pretty Little Liars actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a professional photo of Fiona performing a striking ballet jump.

Speaking on behalf of his family, he captioned the post, "With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would've been her 14th birthday. We miss her more than words could ever express."

"Our love is eternal. Thank you all for your love, support, and prayers," he added.

The 58-year-old received an outpouring of love, condolences and support in the comments from celebrity friends including Helen Hunt, Selma Blair, Lucy Hale, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Love Hewitt and his 9-1-1: Nashville stars LeAnn Rimes, Jessica Capshaw and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"Fiona (heart emoji) I can only imagine how much you miss her," Jessica wrote to the show's frequent director. "Sending a heart full of love to you and yours, especially on this day. I hope you can feel how many people are holding her and your family in their hearts."

Fiona died on 29 September. Her manner of death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Chad and his wife Kim also share daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Mabel also honoured her late sister on her birthday by sharing a series of throwback photos.

"Happy birthday Fiona," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I miss you."