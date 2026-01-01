Ridley Scott dedicates honorary Oscar to late brother Tony Scott

Ridley Scott has dedicated his Academy Honorary Award to his late brother, Tony Scott.

At the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Matt Damon introduced the English filmmaker, whom he described as his "cinematic hero".

"Thank you to the Academy on behalf of everyone who has ever worked with Ridley Scott," the actor declared. "It is about time we all saw him with an Academy Award in his hand."

A clip from Ridley's first short film, 1965's Boy in a Bicycle, played for the crowd, in which a narrator comments, "I'll remember this moment when I'm 80, and it'll all seem like yesterday."

The Gladiator director, who appeared at the ceremony via video link as he is recovering from a minor medical procedure, reflected on making his debut project with Tony.

"That was a moment for both of us," he began. "Now I'm well past 80, and I've thought about those days and moments. It does resonate just like yesterday. Both of us sharing our first film together that led to 20 years of advertising, five decades of filmmaking."

Ridley went on to emphasise that he wanted to accept the prestigious prize on behalf of Tony. The Top Gun and True Romance director died by suicide at the age of 68 in 2012.

"I'm flattered and proud to accept this award, but I also accept it for Tony," the 88-year-old continued. "His great work would certainly have earned this recognition. Tony, I miss you man."

Over the course of his career, Ridley has been nominated for four competitive Academy Awards for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian.

During the ceremony, actress Glenn Close and animation legend Floyd Norman were also presented with honorary Oscars, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.