Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond

Robert Pattinson has been unveiled as the next James Bond.

The Twilight actor will make his debut as the famed British spy in the next Bond movie, directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement. "I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Villeneuve added, "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."

The 40-year-old is best known for his roles in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises and for playing Bruce Wayne/The Batman in the 2022 superhero film and its upcoming sequel. He has had a busy 2026, appearing in four films: The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime and Dune: Part Three, which was directed by Villeneuve.

The British actor reportedly beat out competition including Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor, who all reportedly screen-tested for the coveted role.

Pattinson follows in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, who played 007 for five films until 2021's No Time to Die.

He is now the seventh actor to officially play the role, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

The next film - the 26th official Bond movie - is being produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who took over from longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli last year. The script was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

A title and release date have yet to be announced.