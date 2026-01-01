Matthew Lillard has been cast in Anything But Ghosts.

The horror movie legend, whose breakthrough role came as Stu Macher in the original 1996 Scream film, is set to team up with Obsession director Curry Barker on his next original feature film.

According to Deadline, Lillard has been cast during additional photography for an as yet unconfirmed new role.

It's said character details are being kept under wraps, but the 56-year-old star is joining a star studded ensemble.

Barker and his frequent collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, who co-wrote the script together, will star in the movie as fake ghost hunters who have to face an actual dark entity.

Other names already attached include Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard and Violet McGraw.

Meanwhile, in September it was revealed Lillard has been cast with Cooper Koch and Amber Midthunder in new thriller Rot.

The trio will star in the upcoming psychological thriller and body horror from Alexandra Magistro, an executive at Mike Flanagan's Red Room Pictures.

Lillard has worked with Flanagan before, having appeared in The Life of Chuck and Amazon Prime Video's recent adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie.

His recent credits include Scream 7, Daredevil: Born Again and Five Nights at Freddy's 2, while

he is also set to appear in Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

After rising to fame in Scream, he played Shaggy in 2002's Scooby-Doo and its sequel Monsters Unleashed two years later, while his first Five Nights At Freddy's turn in 2023 earned him a new fanbase.

Speaking to the Phase Hero podcast earlier this year, Lillard previously admitted he believes a new wave of fan nostalgia has given him a career reboot.

He said: "Scooby-Doo 1 and 2 are more popular now than they ever were when they came out.

"So I do think there’s a weird nostalgia thing happening in our industry and in the zeitgeist because I think that people are longing for ye olde times.

"I think that’s one of the reasons I’m having this moment to be honest, is because I was identified in that moment, so people are hiring me again."

He argued that movie fans "miss the old times" rather than him as an actor.

He added: "I think that’s why I’m working. I don’t think anyone really likes me. They just miss the old times."