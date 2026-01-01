The UK government is investigating whether Russell Brand violated prison rules after his wife read a message from him on their social media platform.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Laura Brand read out a statement in which her husband maintained his innocence.

Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault this month and sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

"I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for," Brand claimed in the statement read out by his wife.

"I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for and forgive one another as God forgave us."

The couple, who have styled themselves as Christian influencers in recent years, aired the message on their Sunday Service show to 6.6 million YouTube subscribers.

A spokesperson for UK prime minister Andy Burnham called the broadcast "appalling".

"We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules," a statement read. "Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

"Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments."

Brand also revealed he had been transferred from Wandsworth Prison in South London to a lower-security facility.

"I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe," Brand noted in the statement.