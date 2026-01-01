Catherine, Princess of Wales has apologised to fans for having to stick to royal protocol.

The princess was greeting fans in India with William, Prince of Wales, when she made the admission.

The couple met fans in Mumbai who had gathered to watch a game of street cricket along with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. While Tendulkar signed autographs for fans, when they asked the same of Catherine, she told them she couldn't.

"Sorry, I can't sign," she said, according to Hello! magazine, before continuing to speak to the crowd.

Her apology refers to the rule that members of the British royal family can't sign autographs due to the risk of forgery. It's not the first time Catherine, 44, has addressed the rules. In 2022, at the Chelsea Flower Show, a group of children asked her to sign their drawings. She told them, "My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature - it's just one of those rules." In February of this year, she told another fan, "I can't sign things, I'm so sorry. I can shake your hand, though."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in India to celebrate the Earthshot Prize awards, which is William's brainchild. It's their first joint international trip in four years, and marks Catherine's first official overseas trip since she announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024.