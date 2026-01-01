Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's partner, Ken Urker died in October. Now his cause of death has been released.

Urker, who was the father of Blanchard's 23-month-old daughter Aurora, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

The autopsy and toxicology testing determined his cause of death, on the day of his 34th birthday, was from "accidental poly substance drug toxicity." A statement read, "The case is now complete, and no further testing is pending.

A few days after Urker died, Blanchard, Days after his death, 35, told how she believed he'd died of an overdose but wasn't sure if was intentional.

"I don't know if it was intentional or not," she said. "He was not in a good state of mind lately." She added, "I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns."

She added, "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase. Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit," she said.

Blanchard and Urker first connected when Blanchard was serving a prison sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Urker proposed in October 2018, and they called off their engagement before reuniting in August 2019.

Blanchard went on to marry Ryan Anderson in 2022 while she was in prison. She was released in December 2023, and split from Anderson in early 2024. She reconciled with Blanchard in April 2024, and they had their daughter in December 2024.