Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner is mourning the loss of her boyfriend, Ray Tintori.

The director and filmmaker was found dead at age 43, TMZ reports.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the outlet that the death is under investigation.

Sources told TMZ that Gardner is "grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time".

Tintori made his mark as a short film and music video director. He was part of Court 13, a filmmaking collective that worked on music videos for artists including The Killers, Arcade Fire and Solange.

It's not clear when he and Gardner got together, but he posted a gushing greeting on Instagram on her birthday in July last year.

"Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner," he began. "Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met. My favourite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear. My favourite colour is the gold at the centre of your eyes.

"I'm crushing on you so deep, endlessly. You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper. I am your boy forever."

Gardner was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons from 2017, but was not renewed for Season 51.

She was previously married to comic book writer Zeb Wells. The couple separated in 2023.