John Travolta has revealed he is "open to dating," six years after wife Kelly Preston died.

The 72-year-old was asked if he was still "open to love, to dating" by Today show anchor Craig Melvin.

"Well, love is everything... is part of my personality, so am I open to it? Yes," the actor replied.

Travolta's wife, Kelly, was 57 when she died of breast cancer in 2020. Her death came 11 years after the couple's son Jett died aged 16, while on holiday with his family in the Bahamas. He had Kawasaki syndrome and had a history of seizures.

Speaking about how he and his children Ella Bleu, 26, and Ben, 16, have coped with losing Kelly, he said, "But to be honest, it's been an interesting six years, to take care of my son, who was only 9 when this happened, and Ella, who was younger when this happened as well," the actor continued. "So to me, I wanted to get them squared away and all, sort of, settled out about their future and what happened."

He admitted he has felt the pressure of being both a mum and dad to his children. "You're both a mother and father when one of the parents leave," he said. "So I felt that in a very big way, but you pull your boots up by the straps and you do it. And it's getting there. It's getting there."