Martin Sheen is to star in a new sports drama movie.

The Apocalypse Now actor, 86, will appear in Raising Cole, which will tell the story of Cole Pittman, a college football defensive lineman for the University of Texas Longhorns whose life was tragically cut short in a 2001 car crash at age 21.

According to Deadline, Alexis Bledel, Clive Standen, Tate Donovan, Jake Bakirdan and Johnny Backus will also star in the motion picture opposite Sheen.

Jared L. Christopher will direct the film, and he has also penned the screenplay.

He said: "The story of the Pittman family has stayed with me for years.

"Football is the backdrop, but this film is really about what a father takes from his past, what he chooses to pass down, and how grief and joy end up sharing the same house.

"I am incredibly proud of what this cast and crew brought to the set every single day, and what they accomplished is remarkable. I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon."

Houston Hill, Chris Keffer and Paul Merryman will produce the movie.

Hill added: "I had been looking for a project to make with Jared since I saw Texas 6.

"His background as a sports journalist and documentary filmmaker is exactly what this story needed - someone who would spend time with the Pittman family before he ever wrote a word.

"There’s an emotional scale you only get when a story is deeply tied to a place. We believe there’s something special about stories rooted in authentic human experiences, and that’s the kind of filmmaking we want Santa Rita to be known for.

"I believe Raising Cole belongs in that tradition."

Standen will play Cole's father, Marc Pittman, in the movie, and he admitted the portrayal is an "extraordinary privilege".

He added: "At its heart, Raising Cole is a father-and-son love story, but it’s also about something much deeper.

"Playing Marc Pittman has been an extraordinary privilege because he’s a man who doesn’t always know how to express the depth of what he feels, but whose love is no less real because of it.

"Jared Christopher is the perfect filmmaker to bring this beautiful story to the screen.

"As both screenwriter and director, he understands that the most powerful moments in life are often the quietest, and he has an extraordinary sensitivity to the things we feel but cannot always find the words to express."