Brad Pitt has explained why Leonardo DiCaprio's cameo in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth didn't work out.

In 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, the Oscar-winning star played Cliff Booth, the longtime stunt double of DiCaprio's fading movie star Rick Dalton.

However, in the upcoming sequel, Booth is now a studio fixer, and Dalton won't appear as a character.

Offering up an explanation, Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter that DiCaprio had talks about a brief appearance, but they ultimately fell through because it seemed like "a big ask".

"(It) would have been great fun, but it required a lot of prosthetics, which is a good couple of weeks prepping to get him. It's hardly worth the cost for a cameo," he said on the carpet of the film's Los Angeles premiere. "It was talked about for a while, but it just seemed like a big ask."

Pitt noted that there are a couple of "sweet tributes" to Dalton in the sequel, which is set eight years later.

In the trailer, Booth explains that he's no longer Dalton's stunt double because "Rick got too fat", which is why DiCaprio would have needed prosthetics for his cameo.

The Titanic actor confirmed he wouldn't be in the Cliff Booth sequel during an interview with Deadline in December 2025.

"There were some talks about it early on. Ultimately, I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I'm not in it," he shared. "I think David Fincher's the perfect man for the job. Quentin is a huge fan of his work, I'm a huge fan of his work, and there's nobody better to carry on that lineage and tell that story. I think it's the next phase of Cliff Booth's life. I'm excited to see it."

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth was directed by David Fincher from a script by Quentin Tarantino.

It opens in select cinemas on 25 November before hitting Netflix on 23 December.