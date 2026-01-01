George Lazenby, the oldest living 007 actor, has welcomed Robert Pattinson into the fold.

The 87-year-old, who played Bond once in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, posted a video message on Instagram welcoming the Twilight star into the club of actors who have played the iconic British spy.

"Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world," Lazenby said, before offering up advice: "But remember to enjoy yourself. Let's see if you'll have a 'this never happened to the other fella' moment."

Lazenby concluded, "All the best mate, George."

Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond on Monday. He is now the seventh actor to officially play the role, following the late Sean Connery, Lazenby, the late Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes, who played M in the last three Bond films opposite Craig, gave Pattinson his seal of approval.

"I think he'll be great... He's got a great look to him and I think he's good. He has a different vibe to Daniel, which is always good to change it up a bit," he told Extra at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

"I've not seen him do a Bond-like role," he continued. "I've seen him play quite complex, interesting, quirky characters... They must have tested him and everything. He must have ticked the boxes for the producers. And he looks great, in the early pictures of him, he looks really cool, so I'm thrilled for him."

Meanwhile, over on America's West Coast, Elizabeth Debicki told Variety that she was "so happy" for her Tenet co-star.

"He is an enigma himself. He's beautiful, and he's funny, and he's smart... I think he's perfect. I'm so thrilled," she praised at the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

On the same red carpet, Brad Pitt threw his support behind Pattinson's casting, adding, "I love this idea. I love what he's been doing. I love his choices. I think he's the real deal."

He noted that he'd be down to play a Bond villain in Pattinson's movie.

The upcoming spy thriller, commonly referred to as Bond 26, will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. A release date has yet to be announced.