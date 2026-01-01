Andy Serkis reveals how Lord of the Rings character Gollum 'broke the mould' in movies

Andy Serkis believes Gollum "broke the mould" in terms of how "characters are created" in movies.

The 62-year-old star is best known for playing the corrupted creature, who appears as a computer-generated figure in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film franchises, and he believes Gollum "opened up a whole new world" for many movie characters afterwards.

Asked on Good Morning Britain whether he is "most associated" with Gollum, despite the character not featuring his face on screen, he said: "Yes, I think that's true.

"I mean Gollum did break the mould in terms of the way characters are created, because it wasn't like wearing prosthetic make-up or any sort of costume and make-up.

"It was driving a digital image, driving a digital mask and physicality.

"It kind of opened up a whole new world."

Andy assumed he would return to being a "conventional" actor and director after his big break in Sir Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, which ran from 2001 to 2003, but the character inspired a "new way of working" for the star.

He added: "After Lord of the Rings I just thought I was going to go back into a career as a conventional actor and direct, because that's what I was wanting to do.

"But it spawned this whole new way of working, where any actor can play anything, and it is purely acting.

"You are providing everything that you do on stage if you're on stage as an actor on screen.

"But you're not manifested as yourself, and that's what I love about acting. Transformation."

Andy will reprise the role of Gollum in forthcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and he recently admitted he is kept awake at night by the challenge of playing the character.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, Andy said: "I’ve just lived with Gollum for such a long period.

"I’m a terrible sleeper. My mind is pretty active and it has been insane going back to the character I started playing 26 years ago, and so I’m waking up at night…

"Actually, I don’t know if I’m asleep or awake, but I think, ‘Am I directing you, Gollum? Or you me? Are we arguing?’ My mind is... busy."