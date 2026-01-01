Director and screenwriter Ray Tintori has died, aged 43.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has said the death of the filmmaker - the boyfriend of Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner, 43 - is still under investigation.

Sources told TMZ that Heidi is "grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time".

Ray posted about Heidi in July 2025, writing: "Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met."

The star shot to fame after directing several short films, including 2005's Jettison Your Loved Ones, and 2007's Death to the Tinman.

He also helmed an NBA short film about the 2016 finals.

Ray also featured in front of the camera at times.

He appeared in 2025 motion picture Marty Supreme - which starred Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Odessa A'zion - as a cameraman.

After wrapping on the film, he wrote on Instagram: "Sincere thanks to Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, and Jeremy Marks for a true dream filmmaking/acting role in Marty Supreme, shooting the black and white 16mm footage for the newsreel sequence while appearing in the film as a cameraman in the Wembley finals.

"This was a super fun callback to the 16mm unit work that Josh, myself, Jordan Fish, Jeff Delauter, Dave MacNutt and Bob Weisz did on Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock, where we embedded with the cast, in costume, shooting handheld footage that was cut into the film.

"This time my role was Newsreel Unit Producer. I worked again with master cinematographer Ryan Marie Helfant. For certain setups we used Josh’s old crank Bolex camera that the early Red Bucket Films shorts were shot on. Ryan used an Arriflex 16SR and I operated an Arriflex 16S. Our unit also filmed the scene of Endo working in the clock factory.

"Massive and endless gratitude to mega-geniuses Doug Torres and Sara Rossein. Hope everybody loves watching the film as much as I loved working on it."

As well as his film work, Ray directed music videos for numerous artists, including The Killers tune Spaceman.

What's more, he was behind the music videos for MGMT songs Electric Feel, Kids, and 2024's Dancing in Babylon, which was the last music video he directed.