Original Hunger Games stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunited at the premiere of the prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, on Monday night.

The actors, who starred as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the original four-film franchise, made their first red carpet appearance together in 11 years, since they premiered their final outing, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, in 2015.

The duo posed on the red carpet in New York, with Lawrence wearing a black Dior silk coat dress with floral embroidery, a fluffy white collar and a thigh-high slit.

Lawrence and Hutcherson were joined by their original co-stars Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks for photos, while Jena Malone also made an appearance.

In addition, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, the stars of the 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, also hit the red carpet to support the new movie, which bridges the gap between their prequel and the original franchise.

They joined the new additions to The Hunger Games family, including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke and Billy Porter.

Grace, who plays District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, kept up her impressive method dressing once again, adding yet another Hunger Games reference to her press tour wardrobe.

At the New York premiere, she wore a custom Pamella Roland cobalt-blue column gown and a pair of enormous dark blue wings, a clear reference to a memorable Katniss moment in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Elsewhere, Fanning took inspiration from her character Effie Trinket with her premiere look. She wore a nude pink tulle dress with make-up compacts and powder puffs sewn to the bodice. She also rocked exaggerated make-up, a curly blonde wig and a make-up compact as a makeshift hat. She posed with her Effie predecessor, Banks, during the event too.

Last month, Lawrence confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she, Hutcherson and Harrelson had cameos in the new film.

"It was so emotional. Josh and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful," she said. "It was so crazy because it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD (assistant director) who I've worked with a million times too because I love him, and Josh and Woody."

Long-running Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence recently told Cover Media that he didn't want to get his hopes up too high about their return.

"I wasn't positive that we would be able to make it happen. You know, I think you can't sort of expect it because you never know about people's schedules or how they feel or, you know, whatever," he explained.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set 24 years before the original series, opens in cinemas on Friday.