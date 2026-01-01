A lawsuit filed against Selena Gomez and the founders of Wondermind Global has been dismissed.

In August, investors in the mental health start-up - launched by the singer-actress, her mother Mandy Teefey, and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson in 2022 - filed a case in which they claimed multiple counts of fraud and breach of contract.

They alleged they invested almost $1.2 million (£880,000) in the venture after the founders allegedly "falsely represented that the Company had the infrastructure, leadership, and resources necessary for the Company to launch into a profitable, one-of-its-kind mental health and wellness platform".

Later that month, Gomez's lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart submitted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, and on Monday, the case was dropped entirely.

In a statement to People, Rosengart confirmed the plaintiffs had decided to "voluntarily dismiss" the lawsuit "in its entirety, with prejudice". No reasons for the move were disclosed.

"Selena is pleased by the dismissal of the case in its entirety and looks forward to moving forward," he commented to the outlet.

Neither Gomez nor her mother has commented on the decision.

Previously, a spokesperson for Pierson issued a statement in which she "categorically denied" the allegations.

"To be clear, she has never used investor funds for personal expenses. Quite the opposite: Daniella invested her own money into the business and did not draw a salary from the company," they stated at the time.