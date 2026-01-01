Justin Long and Kate Bosworth co-starring in TV show The Renovation

Real-life couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are to co-star in a new TV show.

On Monday, editors at Deadline reported that the actors recently completed production on a comedy series, The Renovation.

Written and directed by Lucas Carter, the project incorporates scripted comedy and hidden-camera techniques.

"The Renovation centres on a real, unsuspecting married couple who believe they are participating in a home renovation television show," a summary reads. "What they are unaware of is the contractors, fellow contestants, and everyone around them are actors, following a carefully constructed storyline designed to test the couple's instincts, decision-making and sense of right and wrong."

No further casting details have been announced. Sources told the outlet that the project is expected to be snapped up by a TV network or streaming service soon.

Previously, Long and Bosworth co-starred in the 2022 film House of Darkness and the 2025 comedy-horror thriller, Coyotes.

The pair started dating in early 2022 and tied the knot in 2023. They welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in July 2025.

And back in January 2024, Long posted a sweet tribute to the Blue Crush actress via Instagram to celebrate her 41st birthday.

"She's simply the best," he gushed at the time.