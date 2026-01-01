Good Morning America anchor Gio Benitez has revealed a "shocking" health diagnosis.

The 41-year-old shared that he had been diagnosed with coronary artery disease during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

He had previously hinted at facing health issues on social media and recalled undergoing a coronary artery calcium scan, which is a non-invasive CT scan that detects calcified plaque in the heart's arteries.

Benitez expected to score low on the test, with anything above 100 putting someone at an elevated cardiovascular risk, but was left shocked when he received a score of 137.

"It shocked me because I feel totally fine," he said, describing the news as "surprising" and "really scary." He added: "I eat right, I exercise, I do all the right things."

Benitez, who is married to podcast host Tommy DiDario, has also been told he has "borderline" cholesterol numbers.

He has a family history of heart attacks and found himself becoming worried about what this would mean for his health.

"I would lay down in bed and everything was silent ... and I would just think, 'Is this the night my heart stops?'" he recalled.

Discussing the diagnosis in an interview with People, he revealed that he had suffered from "panic attacks every night for about a week after" he had heard the news.

"My husband would go to sleep or I'd been in my hotel room, because I was traveling for work, and that's when I would literally just start thinking the worst."

Benitez is urging anyone who is at risk of coronary artery disease to speak with their doctor.

"I know that I literally just found this out, but I kind of want to scream it from the rooftops. If there is any risk for you, I want you to do this; I want you to have this conversation with your doctor."

He added: "Even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn't fine."