Hilary Swank, 52, has defended her pregnancy after receiving criticism over her age.

The Million Dollar Baby star shocked fans when she revealed in October that she was pregnant with her third child at the age of 52.

Addressing her critics during an appearance on This Morning on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress insisted that people need to "get with the times".

"It's time to get with the times. We're so advanced in our world, people are living so much longer and so many women are wanting to wait until later, it's becoming quite a normal thing to have children later," she explained.

Swank is expecting her third child with her second husband, Philip Schneider, whom she married in 2018. The couple welcomed twins, a boy named Ohm and a girl named Aya, in 2023, when the actress was 48 years old.

Reflecting on her current pregnancy, she told presenter Cat Deeley, "For me, I feel like, I mean, a singleton is much easier to carry than twins, I will say."

"I was working with my twins up until the three weeks into my third trimester so it was a lot. I was working 18-hour days and I had two body doubles because they couldn't work overtime. But the pregnant, geriatric lady could."

The actress added that she was "blessed" and "grateful" to have the opportunity to have a successful film career before becoming a mother.

"I pinch myself, I really really do, and I wake up with such gratitude at the opportunity to do it and (touching her stomach) wake up with the gratitude that I now have life again," she gushed. "And I have my two children, I have a wonderful husband, I have a great family, support... I really am blessed and I couldn't be happier!"