Justin Baldoni's producing partner Jamey Heath has urged their fans to stop "demonising" Blake Lively following their legal battle.

The It Ends With Us actor/director and his Wayfarer Studios company were embroiled in an almost two-year legal battle with the Gossip Girl star over allegations of a hostile work environment on the set of the 2024 film and retaliatory smear campaigns.

A new four-part documentary series, It Ends with Justice, covers the case, which concluded with a settlement in May.

At a post-screening Q&A in Los Angeles last week, Wayfarer CEO Heath called on their fans to stop vilifying Lively, after some audience members booed her name.

"I'm thrilled that we've gotten through this. We were going to die, and we didn't, because I believe we have the truth, we had so many supporting us, we had (lawyer) Bryan Freedman," he said, according to a video published by TMZ.

"But we can't survive this at the expense of demonising Blake. This is really important. All of us watched this, and we enjoyed and we clapped when she was stumbling, when she wasn't telling truths. But that's not how we win. That's not how we win as a society. We can fight injustice and not demonise people, because when we demonise her, we demonise the next person who speaks up."

Heath insisted once again that he and Baldoni did not do the things she accused them of, but they are not "about demonising people".

"This woman is suffering as well. There's no way that she is not suffering," he stated. "I want her to heal. I want her kids to see her as a wonderful mother. I don't like what she said about me. Justice has to prevail, but it can't come at the expense of continuing to spit on her."

Heath concluded his speech by asking their fans to "show her love".

In a statement to TMZ, It Ends with Justice producer Andy Signore insisted that his docuseries isn't intended to encourage hatred or harassment toward Lively.

The actress, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, had 10 of her 13 claims thrown out in April, weeks before reaching a settlement, in which all parties waived their rights to future litigation.

Lively was later awarded approximately $410,000 (£320,000) in legal costs from Baldoni, after originally requesting $8 million (£6 million).