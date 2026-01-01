Rami Malek feels "proud" to see Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

The 40-year-old actor has been unveiled as Daniel Craig's replacement as 007, and Rami is thrilled to see his showbiz pal step into the iconic role.

Rami, 45 - who starred alongside Robert in the 2012 film Breaking Dawn – Part 2 - told People: "I’ve known Rob for quite some time and I could not be more proud. I mean, the fact that people are recognising, maybe they all know, how talented that man is.

"I’ve known him for years. We’ve worked together and we’ve become quite close friends and it’s been lovely to just share this moment with him."

Rami played Lyutsifer Safin in the last James Bond film, 2021's No Time to Die, and the actor has been in a back-and-forth chat with Robert since the news was announced.

The Oscar-winning actor shared: "It’s been lovely to just share this moment with him. And I think for the world to see that he’s going to be quite extraordinary — and that’s coming from a villain!"

Asked if he would be interested in returning for another Bond movie, Rami replied: "I don’t know. It’s his moment now. It’s definitely Rob’s moment.

"He’s an extraordinary talent and a true friend, and I could not be more happy for the man."

Robert was unveiled as the new Bond earlier this week, with the actor describing it as the "honour of a lifetime".

The Hollywood star said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Denis also thrilled to be working with Robert on the next Bond movie.

The director - who previously helmed Dune and Dune: Part Two - said: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.

"I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."