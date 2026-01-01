Will Smith is facing a lawsuit from a former friend who has accused the actor of sexual battery.

The Aladdin star is being sued over an alleged incident at a Hollywood party in 2019, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ on 17 November.

Bilaal Salaam, who has previously described himself as a longtime friend of Smith, claims the actor touched him inappropriately during an after-party celebrating the premiere of Aladdin.

He alleges that Smith grabbed his genitals over his clothing for approximately 10 seconds before he objected and pushed the actor away. He notes that Smith later apologised and claimed to have been inebriated.

Salaam's lawsuit describes him as feeling "ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences", the outlet reports.

A lawyer for Smith told TMZ, "This claim is false. It never happened. For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false.

"He has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue. We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts."

The new legal action comes amid an ongoing dispute involving Salaam and Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In November 2025, Salaam filed a $3 million (£2.3 million) lawsuit against Pinkett Smith, alleging that she threatened him following the controversy surrounding Smith's confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Pinkett Smith has denied the allegations.