Anne Hathaway has given birth to her and husband Adam Shulman's third baby.

The Devil Wears Prada star was spotted walking around New York City with her newborn on Tuesday, sporting the baby in a carrier as she strolled with a friend, TMZ reports.

The new arrival joins brothers Jonathan and Jack, who were born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Hathaway announced in a June Instagram post that she and Shulman were expecting baby No. 3.

"Baby, I'm yours x," the Mother Mary star captioned her bump debut at the time.

Hathaway continued showing her pregnancy progress during her The Odyssey press tour.

During a Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance in July, the 44-year-old quipped that it was her "buzzer beater" baby, and shared that she and Shulman were "shocked it worked".

Hathaway has previously opened up about her fertility struggles over the years, including sharing news of a 2015 miscarriage.

In 2019, she told her Instagram followers, "For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies."

Universal Pictures is officially campaigning for Hathaway in the Best Supporting Actress category at next year's Oscars, where she is considered a frontrunner for her performance in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.