Thomas Markle Snr, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, has been charged with possessing and distributing child abuse material in the Philippines.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) have charged the 82-year-old with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation material (CSAEM); and one count of possessing the material, The New York Post reports.

The latter is the same charge that he is facing in the US following his arrest there last month.

Markle Snr lived in Cebu in the Philippines until May this year. His son Thomas Markle Jnr, who still lives in Cebu, alerted the police at the end of last month and signed over several boxes of material that allegedly belonged to his father and contained images of child sexual abuse.

Markle Snr is currently behind bars in Florida after allegedly removing his ankle monitor while awaiting trial over the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

He appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, on 10 November after law enforcement officers claimed he had attempted to remove the device.

Markle Snr is now awaiting a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is competent to face prosecution.

He has previously denied all the allegations against him.