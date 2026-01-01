Jeff Bezos has revealed he was "heavily involved" in choosing Robert Pattinson to play James Bond.

The billionaire Amazon founder, whose company acquired movie production house MGM in 2022, admitted he wasn't originally on board with the choice when Robert's name was first suggested.

"Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous," Jeff, 62, told the audience at a tech conference in California on Tuesday. "We sort of thought, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious: He is James Bond."

Jeff also said the decision-making process, in which Robert, 40, competed for the role against fellow finalists Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult, was rigorous.

"We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday," Jeff explained. "There were a big group initially, and we selected down to five finalists, and then we did real old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists."

After watching the screen tests, Jeff said, Robert was the clear front-runner.

"They were all amazing, but there was something special about Rob and his performances, and it was kind of immediately un-debated," he admitted. "Denis (Villeneuve), the director - we all sort of gravitated to him."

The Bond movies will mark Robert's involvement in his fifth major movie franchise, having previously acted in movies in the Harry Potter, Twilight Saga, Batman and Dune series.