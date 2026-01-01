Cynthia Erivo is set to host the tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Centre in New York City.

US broadcaster NBC announced on 17 November that the Tony winner will helm its annual televised special.

The two-hour programme will also feature performances from a star-studded list of musicians, including Kelly Clarkson, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Brad Paisley and Alex Warren.

Alanis Morissette will sing at the event amid the rollout of her new Christmas album, Good Weather for Immaculate Conception.

KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae has also added the event to a busy schedule of seasonal gigs, which recently included the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

"I can't wait to spend Christmas in Rockefeller Centre with you," Erivo wrote on her Instagram Story.

Other stars to feature in the festivities include Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, and the Rockettes.

The Rockefeller tree lighting is one of New York City's most treasured traditions, dating back to the Great Depression.

This year's tree, a Norway spruce cut from West Edmeston, New York, measures 76 feet (23 metres) tall and 50 feet (15 metres) wide, weighing in at 11 tons (10 tonnes). It will be decked with 10s of thousands of lights and topped with a 900 lb (408 kg) Swarovski star.

This will mark Erivo's first time hosting Christmas in Rockefeller Centre. Last year's host was country legend Reba McEntire, with Kelly Clarkson holding the baton in 2023 and 2024.