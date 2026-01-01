Romeo Beckham was supported by his parents and girlfriend at the premiere of his film Forty Love on Tuesday.

The budding actor was joined on the red carpet at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France, by girlfriend Kim Turnball and parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

His parents were seen beaming with pride as the former Spice Girl gave her son a hug for the cameras.

Directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the gay tennis drama also stars French actors Paul Kircher, Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin and Catherine Deneuve.

The story revolves around Sacha Gallo, played by Kircher, a tennis superstar who's been training with his father to win a major trophy in Paris. But the arrival of a charismatic new rival, played by Romeo, "challenges everything Sacha thought he understood about competition, ambition and himself", the synopsis reads.

Romeo originally followed in his father's footsteps, playing football with the Arsenal Academy as a youth. He retired from professional soccer in 2024 to focus full-time on his fashion career.

Since then, he has built a significant modelling portfolio, working with top brands including Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Puma.

French audiences will get to watch Forty Love in cinemas from 25 November. An international release date has not been confirmed, although it is expected to drop in early 2027.