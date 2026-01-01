Drew Barrymore has confessed she often feels "shame" over her partying days.

After her success as a child star, the Charlie's Angels actress became a regular at New York City nightclubs as a young girl and went to rehab at 13.

Speaking to actor-director Jordan Firstman about his new film Club Kid on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Drew thanked him for delving into the subject matter.

"One of the many things that I wanted to discuss with you was how much of my life I have spent in shame because of being a party culture person," she began. "And I don't know why, but there is a villainization of people who want to let loose, who want to imbibe, who want to dance, who want to let go and just get away from this very, very complex world sometimes."

Drew then became emotional as she recalled how some journalists insinuated that she wouldn't become a parent because of her past lifestyle.

"And when I admitted to all of my partying, I would have journalists ask me all the time, 'Well, are you going to have children?' And I know what they were saying is, 'You are not capable and if you even dared to have children, will they be able to live with the history that is so public,'" the 51-year-old mused. "And when I became a parent, that haunted me so badly. The judgment and 'the partiers are bad people' (message), and I don't think that's true."

Drew shares two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Accordingly, Jordan emphasised that he will "always be a party boy".

"People who party, at least in my experience, I find them the most sensitive people, the most creative people. But it's also for queer people, it's survival and it's celebration. It's where we as queer people come to show up for each other," he continued. "Historically, we have not been allowed in the outside world, and these spaces are so important for us, they're everything for us. And we would not survive without the spaces. I wanted the movie to open the door to talk about these things, and people can answer their own version of the questions."

Club Kid is showing in U.S. theatres and is set to open in the U.K. on 8 January.