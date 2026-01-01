Kim Kardashian "still has hopes" of becoming a fully qualified lawyer.

The reality TV star passed the "baby bar" law exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021 but failed the California bar exam last year.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, Kim told host Amanda Hirsch that she "would love" to repeat the exam one day.

"That's like a goal of mine. And if I start manifesting that now, hopefully it will happen," she said. "I still have my hopes of, you know, becoming a lawyer. I don't think I'll give up on that. I just need to find the right time... to refocus and probably not have so many projects going on. So, I do want to put that out there."

Most recently, Kim has been promoting her legal drama All's Fair and her shapewear line SKIMS.

And as part of research for the apparel firm, the mother-of-four explained that she has been buying "SKIMS dupes" off the Internet.

"They have so many dupes (on TikTok Shop) and I want to see how s**tty they are. I haven't received them yet," the 46-year-old continued. "I buy everything. I am influenced. I buy lashes and I don't even put on fake lashes myself. I buy every make-up because I want to know what's out there."

Elsewhere in the chat, Kim revealed she had only just learned about mobile payment service Apple Pay.

"I just discovered Apple Pay and it has changed my life," she laughed, before recalling how her children taught her how to use it so they could buy snacks at a gas station.

"I hope you know that this is going to break the Internet; it's shocking," replied Amanda.

Season two of All's Fair is now streaming on Hulu.