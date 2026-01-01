Director Ron Howard won't make a sequel to his 2000 festive classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas unless the story is just right.

Although a follow-up is in development, Howard and his leading man Jim Carrey won't move forward with the project unless they feel confident about the script.

"I just have to caution everybody that Jim and I aren't gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script, and we don't even have a script right now," the Apollo 13 director said in an interview with People.

"We have really good writers and an idea that I'm excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss, his blend of comedy and fantasy. So I'm very pleased with what we have to work with, but I don't wanna make any promises that it's happening because Jim and I are aligned on one thing - we're not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great."

If a sequel does come to fruition, Howard hopes to make Carrey's transformation into the green Grinch less taxing than the first time.

"We can do some things technically now to make it a little easier for him because he found the contact lenses and some of the make-up to be literally claustrophobic," he explained.

"Like, there were times when he was literally breathing into a paper bag because he was having a panic attack in between takes, but he would never slow down. We just kept going."

Despite it being 26 years since the original, Howard insisted the 64-year-old actor has "stayed very fit" and knows he could still give a "full-throttle" physical comedy performance as the Christmas-hating creature.

"We're gonna move cautiously but hopefully toward another movie because we both believe in the premise," he concluded. "With a little luck, we'll get to revisit that world."