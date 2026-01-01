Director Francis Lawrence has insisted certain actors were "already on (his) radar" for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping before they were fancast online.

After Suzanne Collins published the prequel novel, fans took to social media to share who their dream casting for each character would be, such as Elle Fanning as a younger Effie Trinket and Mckenna Grace as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

During an interview with Cover Media, Lawrence insisted he and producer Nina Jacobson were not influenced by the fancasting as those actors were "already on (their) radar".

"You know, Nina and I, who's the producer, we don't look at the fancast ideas and then go pick people. We sort of like to consider ourselves fans too. So I think we feel sort of lucky that we're aligned with fan casting," he said.

"I know Elle sort of has felt the fact that, like all the fans, we're sort of voting for her and all of that," Lawrence continued. "But, you know, Elle and I have worked together before, and she was, you know, number one on my list to play Effie. So (we) got lucky that she wanted to play Effie. And I think it probably also helped that she knew she had the support of fans and the support of (original Effie) Elizabeth Banks and all of that."

As for Grace, Lawrence was aware of her work as a child star and was impressed with her self-taped audition, feeling that she "just understood Maysilee".

Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set 24 years before the first film, features the younger version of several characters, including Joseph Zada as Woody Harrelson's Haymitch Abernathy, Kieran Culkin as Stanley Tucci's Caesar Flickerman and Ralph Fiennes as Donald Sutherland's President Snow.

The film is out in U.K. cinemas on 20 November.