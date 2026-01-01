Robert Eggers felt "physically ill" while writing his new horror movie Werwulf.

The 43-year-old filmmaker, who previously terrified audiences with The Witch, The Lighthouse and Nosferatu, pushed himself to disturbing new extremes while developing his upcoming werewolf film, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp.

Eggers deliberately set out to create the most frightening story of his career, but found the writing process so gruelling that it began to affect his own physical wellbeing.

Speaking to the new issue of Empire magazine, he said: “You’re always trying to stretch yourself, and I thought, ‘Let me try to write the scariest horror movie I can write.’ It’s definitely the darkest.”

He added: “The writing period was definitely unpleasant. I felt physically ill sometimes, writing this movie, but that’s what it needed to be. When you see the finished film…”

Werwulf follows a cursed farmer, played by Aaron, in a mediaeval world where a remote English village is terrorised by a bloodthirsty mythical creature.

And the 36-year-old actor admitted immersing himself in the deeply disturbing material took a significant psychological toll.

He told Empire: “I knew that in order to play this role and portray the things that Rob wanted from me, I had to remove a huge part of myself and disassociate.

“My character is soulless. I mean, he’s given his soul to the devil, so I’m an empty vessel. I wanted to feel hollow from the inside out, and so I went through the process of many different things, and the combination of them really put me into a very dark, dark headspace.”

Eggers previously revealed he had specifically chosen Aaron for the role because of his physical abilities and dance background, which he believed would help the actor portray the character's terrifying lycanthropic transformation.

The director worked with movement artist Marie-Gabrielle Rotie, who previously collaborated with Lily-Rose on his gothic vampire movie Nosferatu - which was a remake of Henrik Galeen's acclaimed 1922 silent movie Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror - to develop the physical demands of the performance.

He explained: “Aaron has a dance background and is incredibly physical and athletic, and I knew that he could do the kind of body work that he does in this film, in collaboration with [movement artist] Marie-Gabrielle Rotie, who worked with Lily on Nosferatu.

“I can’t think of another actor of his caliber who could really do it, with the pathos and pain that this character needed to have, and also a kind of traditional masculinity, while still feeling internally fragile. It’s a balance of a lot of things. His performance is truly harrowing. I’m super proud of what Aaron did. It’s quite extraordinary.”

Lily-Rose, 27, plays Aaron's on-screen wife, and Robert praised the actress for embracing a character far removed from her previous collaboration with him.

He said: “There were things about [Nosferatu’s] Ellen that were particularly challenging in a way that this character wasn’t, but also this character is so far from Lily, physically and in her general way of holding herself.

“So to be this mediaeval farmer’s wife, this mother who is super grounded, was a challenge which she embraced and was super into. It’s a really remarkable performance, and she’s the heart of the movie, she really is.”

Eggers has insisted that Werwulf is intended to be experienced in cinemas, where audiences can fully immerse themselves in its grim and unsettling atmosphere.

He said: “This is a slow-burn horror that’s about the tension and the anticipation and the mystery and the darkness, and… we don’t want to give it away.

“But... this film is immersive, and needs to be experienced full-immersion, on the big screen. If you’re not smelling all the s*** and mud in the street, then you’re not experiencing this movie properly.”

Werwulf is scheduled for release in December.