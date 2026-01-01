Florence Pugh has hit back at speculation she's had plastic surgery.

The East of Eden actress faced speculation from online commentators about whether or not she'd undergone facial surgery when she appeared at the Governors Awards in Hollywood at the weekend.

A social media post from Evie Magazine questioned whether Florence had "fallen victim to Hollywood's war on round faces".

In the video, a woman said, "Florence Pugh still looks beautiful, but I think we can all collectively agree that Hollywood seems to have this thing against softer features."

The 30-year-old Oscar nominee took to the comments to deny that she's had any work done.

"Guys. I turned 30," she penned. "I'm a woman. (Bodies) and faces change. It's not that deep, the fact that people can't even tell between what's aging and what's surgery is disturbing."

Pugh added, "Sadly puppy fluff doesn't last forever."

In a recent interview with ELLE magazine, the British actress opened up about being scrutinised as a famous woman. She revealed that she has had to "find peace" with who she is as she is constantly criticised online.

"There's so much scrutiny of how we look, how we dress, and how we age. And then when we do those things, they're like, 'Oh my God, she looks like this, or she's done too much of that, or she's gained weight, or she's lost too much weight.' You can never get any footing right," she said.

"It is so crucial to be okay with how you are and who you are, because people are going to attack you regardless. They're going to say really s**tty things, no matter if you're too small, too big, too wrinkly, too spotty, too loud, too quiet, too opinionated. They're going to find issue with you, because that's just the nature of the internet and people and opinions."

Pugh has had a busy year, with the Netflix series East of Eden and a cameo in Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She also has two movies - Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday - set for release on 18 December.