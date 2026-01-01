Christina Ricci has claimed her co-star Cher is "still mad" at her after 27 years.

The Addams Family star, who made her film debut alongside Cher in 1990's Mermaids, revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night that they fell out when she was 19 and are still not on speaking terms.

When asked if they were still in touch, the 46-year-old said, "I'm not. Unfortunately, she's still mad at me. She holds a grudge."

The former child star claimed that Cher made unflattering comments about her in a magazine interview and subsequently apologised in a voicemail message. Ricci, then 19, never called her back.

"She left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things and blah, blah, blah, and she was so sorry," the Casper actress explained. "And I was 19, and so I didn't return that message."

Ricci agreed that the Believe singer, 80, was probably upset that she never returned the call and insisted she has reached out to Cher since, but her attempts have been met with "radio silence".

Despite the rift, the Wednesday star adores the pop legend and understands the situation from Cher's perspective.

"I adore her, she's the best and I absolutely, 100 per cent, can imagine being Cher and being like, 'Oh my god, they misquoted me and I'm going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me', and then the gall of that young person to not return the call," she stated. "I would be so p**sed, I get it. Do you know what I'm saying?"

Looking directly at the camera, Ricci had a message for Cher, saying, "Love you, Cher, I love you so much."