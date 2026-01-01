Bruce Springsteen’s historic concert in communist East Berlin is to become the subject of a new documentary.

The 77-year-old singer and his E Street Band performed in East Berlin in July 1988, attracting a vast audience in what became the biggest concert of their career.

The event, which took place 16 months before the fall of the Berlin Wall, will be explored in When the Walls Came Down, a documentary being developed by Legendary Entertainment, Passion Pictures and Sony Music Vision.

Bruce was quoted by Variety saying about the gig: “I remember seeing the Wall and saying, ‘This isn’t right. This is an offense against humanity’.”

He added: “Looking back on it, it’s in the very highest echelon of all the shows we’ve ever done. We were trying to dance with the entire country that day.”

The documentary will trace Bruce’s relationship with East Berlin from his first visit to the city in 1981 through to his landmark performance seven years later.

The concert took place in the German Democratic Republic, where the communist government maintained strict controls over political expression, travel and access to western culture.

According to the film’s official description, the performance “remains the largest concert that Springsteen and The E Street Band have played in their careers”.

The description adds: “For a generation coming of age under a highly repressive Communist regime, the concert became a catalyst for change. The following year, many of those same young people would help tear the Wall itself down.”

The film will feature interviews with Bruce, his longtime manager Jon Landau, 79, and members of the E Street Band.

Among those taking part are pianist Roy Bittan, 77, Bruce’s wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa, 73, guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, 75, and drummer Max Weinberg, 75.

The documentary is being co-directed by Nicholas de Taranto and Danielle Peck, who are also producing alongside David Moulton and Hamish Fergusson for Passion Pictures.

James Marsh, 63, who won an Academy Award for his 2008 documentary Man on Wire, is serving as executive producer alongside Michael Bloom for Legendary Entertainment and Ray Sisson.

James said: “This film explores a singular, high-stakes moment in pop culture and its incredible power over geopolitics. Bruce’s words from that night resonate now more than ever, reminding us of the enduring, unifying power of music.”

The new film will also examine the circumstances that allowed an American rock star to perform before an estimated 300,000 people in a country where western music and political expression were closely monitored by the authorities.

According to Broadcast, the documentary will feature previously unseen archive footage and files compiled by the Stasi, East Germany’s secret police. Former East German concertgoers will also contribute their memories of the performance.

Bruce, whose best-known songs include Born to Run, Born in the U.S.A., Dancing in the Dark and Thunder Road, has continued to address political issues throughout his career.

His 1984 album Born in the U.S.A. became one of his biggest commercial successes, while his 1982 record Nebraska provided the inspiration for the 2025 biographical drama Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Directed by Scott Cooper, 56, the film starred Jeremy Allen White, 35, best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, as Bruce during the making of the stripped-back album.

The film explored a period in which the musician was dealing with personal difficulties while recording songs that would become some of his most acclaimed work.

Bruce has also recently completed his Land of Hope and Dreams American tour, which included criticism of US president Donald Trump, 80, and his administration.

He described his concerts as a celebration and defence of American democracy, freedom and the constitution.

The tour concluded with a performance in Philadelphia on 30 May, which has subsequently been released in four instalments under the title Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour: Philadelphia Freedom Cut.

The final instalment was released on 28 October and included performances of Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark, Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out and Bob Dylan’s Chimes of Freedom.

Bruce has also continued performing at public events, including an appearance at the Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York on 9 November, where he performed Hello Sunshine, I'll Work for Your Love, Moonlight Motel and Dancing in the Dark.

Meanwhile, When the Walls Came Down will be distributed internationally through Submarine Entertainment and Sony Music Vision.

The documentary does not yet have an announced broadcaster, streaming platform or release date.