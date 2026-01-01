Christopher Nolan received a standing ovation alongside Steven Spielberg after the legendary filmmaker made a surprise appearance at a screening of The Odyssey – before declaring the director’s latest blockbuster “a showstopper”.

The British director, 56, was joined by Steven, 79, for a special question-and-answer session following a week of screenings organised by Universal Pictures.

Around 600 guild members and awards voters attended the event, where the two filmmakers discussed the $1.8 billion (£1.4 bn) epic, its ambitious visual effects and the decision to bring Homer’s ancient Greek poem to the big screen.

Christopher said to Steven: “I just have to take a minute, because I’ve known you a long time, but I’ve never done a Q and A with you. When I was a younger man and a dear boy watching your movies, I don’t think I ever really envisioned this moment where you would be asking questions about my film.”

Steven, whose directing credits include Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List, told Christopher he had watched The Odyssey in Imax and described the film as “a showstopper”.

The discussion brought together two of Hollywood’s most commercially successful directors, with Christopher previously winning Academy Awards for Oppenheimer, his 2023 biographical drama starring Cillian Murphy, 50, as the theoretical physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb.

Christopher’s other films include The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, while Steven’s career has also encompassed Saving Private Ryan, Indiana Jones and The Fabelmans.

Asked why he had chosen to adapt The Odyssey, Christopher explained he typically waits until completing one project before deciding what to make next.

He said: “I always find it hard to figure out what to do next. Probably one of the reasons, if it’s been unpredictable, as you say, it’s because it’s always a surprise to me as well. I do one project at a time. I’m not very good at developing multiple things at the same time, so I finish one film and then I look for what might be next.”

Christopher added the advances in filmmaking technology had helped make a large-scale adaptation of Greek mythology possible.

He said: “What hadn’t really been done in the modern era was Greek mythology and I think the reason is because it hadn’t been done definitively. Part of the reason was because of the mythological elements; the visual effects techniques weren’t really available in the 1930s or the 1950s.”

Christopher went on: “The Odyssey hadn’t been done on this scale with this movie budget, with the resources of modern technology: shooting on Imax, using visual effects and all the rest.”

The film stars Matt Damon, 56, as Odysseus, the Greek hero whose journey home following the Trojan War forms the basis of the ancient poem.

Steven also praised Matt’s performance, saying: “This is one of the greatest things Matt has ever done as an actor.”

Christopher explained he had previously worked with Matt on Interstellar and Oppenheimer, although the actor had played comparatively smaller roles in both productions.

He said: “Matt occurred to me right away because I’ve done two films with him in small parts. So I know from my own experience on the floor how incredible he is as an actor and how great he is to work with.”

Christopher added: “He’s an incredible creative force. He’s not just thinking about his own part. He’s thinking about the whole narrative, which is a great asset.”

The filmmaker also referred to Matt’s appearance in Steven’s 1998 war drama Saving Private Ryan, in which he played the American soldier at the centre of a dangerous rescue mission.

He said: “He has this ability to open up a story and take us on a journey, in empathetic terms; that’s incredibly powerful.”