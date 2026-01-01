Heidi Gardner reportedly called for a wellness check on her boyfriend, Ray Tintori, before he was found dead at his New York City apartment last week.

The Saturday Night Live alum asked a friend, stylist Britt Theodora, to call authorities after she couldn't get in contact with Tintori, TMZ reports.

Officers attended Tintori's home and located his body there.

The director and filmmaker was 43. His manner of death has not yet been revealed.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the outlet that the death is under investigation.

Tintori made his mark as a short film and music video director. He was part of Court 13, a filmmaking collective that worked on music videos for artists including The Killers, Arcade Fire and Solange.

Gardner and Tintori were first romantically linked after being seen together at a basketball game during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He posted a gushing greeting on Instagram on her birthday in July last year.

"Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner," he began. "Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met.

"I'm crushing on you so deep, endlessly. You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper. I am your boy forever."

Gardner was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons from 2017.