Pierce Brosnan has taken to social media to endorse the newly anointed James Bond, Robert Pattinson.

Pattinson was announced as the new 007 on Monday.

"Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond," Brosnan, who played the role in four films between 1995 and 2002, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making Remember Me. It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce."

'Grá mor' is an Irish phrase meaning 'lots of love'.

The two Bonds worked together on the romantic drama Remember Me in 2010, alongside Emilie de Ravin and the then Meghan Markle.

Brosnan joins a host of stars including ex-007 George Lazenby, former Bond villain Rami Malek ,and Pattinson's Tenet co-star Elizabeth Debicki in congratulating the Twilight star on securing the role.

Pattinson's announcement as Bond put an end to long-running speculation about which actor would step into the role. Other stars in the mix included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Brosnan previously told The Times newspaper that "there are lots of good hats in the ring" and "lots of great actors" being considered.

When it came to names, the Mamma Mia! star remained neutral.

"I wouldn't pick anyone," he quipped. "My wife told me not to say anything, and I've said too much."